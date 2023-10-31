StockNews.com Lowers Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NDSN. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Nordson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $258.83.

NDSN stock opened at $212.16 on Friday. Nordson has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $253.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $648.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nordson will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 31.34%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total transaction of $301,886.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,821.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total transaction of $279,813.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,709.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total transaction of $301,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,821.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,056 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 461.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

