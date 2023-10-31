StockNews.com Lowers Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TMHC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.42.

NYSE TMHC opened at $37.70 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $52.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $5,176,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,401,331.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,911.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

