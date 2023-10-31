StockNews.com Upgrades Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.20.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.92. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $87.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.08.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $866.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.93 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

In related news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $147,098.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,001 shares in the company, valued at $542,017.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 37.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

