Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,116 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,696 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 2.1% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,091,832,000 after acquiring an additional 391,648 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after acquiring an additional 695,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,536,910,000 after acquiring an additional 332,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 0.4 %

CRM stock opened at $200.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.49 and a 200 day moving average of $210.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.61 billion, a PE ratio of 125.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $2,949,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 656,686 shares of company stock worth $138,334,537. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.