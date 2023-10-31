Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Buys 20,880 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1,011.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,880 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for about 1.7% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG opened at $120.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $260.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James cut Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.04.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

