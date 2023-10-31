Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 66.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,379 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in shares of Target by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 12,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:TGT traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $108.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,406,368. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.60.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
