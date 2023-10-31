Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,985 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $2,090,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHEL traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.09. 1,333,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,859,155. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The stock has a market cap of $219.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,992.17.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

