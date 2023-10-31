Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Purchases 716 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 30,077.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 29,554.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.07.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $281.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,855. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

