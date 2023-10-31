Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 915 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 97,540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 244,466,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,571,088,000 after purchasing an additional 244,216,016 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,414.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615,391 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $572,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,840,000 after acquiring an additional 715,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.83.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,471,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $23,465,095. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $3.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $455.75. 67,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.66. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $307.30 and a 12-month high of $520.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.32%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

