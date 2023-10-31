StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Cormark lowered their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$5.40 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StorageVault Canada presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$6.16.

Shares of CVE:SVI opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -71.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of C$3.68 and a 52 week high of C$7.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.42.

In other news, Director Benjamin Harris purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,570.00.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

