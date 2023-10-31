StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
SVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Cormark lowered their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$5.40 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StorageVault Canada presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$6.16.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on StorageVault Canada
StorageVault Canada Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Benjamin Harris purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,570.00.
StorageVault Canada Company Profile
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than StorageVault Canada
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Amazon just gave us 3 reasons to expect fresh highs
- What is a SEC Filing?
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.