Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 197.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,673,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,043,552,000 after purchasing an additional 178,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Stryker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,907,914,000 after purchasing an additional 98,909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Stryker by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stryker by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,695,169,000 after purchasing an additional 117,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $262.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $306.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $276.34 and its 200-day moving average is $284.29.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Barclays upped their price target on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Stryker in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

