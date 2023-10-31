Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 17 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 320.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG opened at $1,909.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,876.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,961.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,344.05 and a 1 year high of $2,175.01. The stock has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,330.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

