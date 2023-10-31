Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,019 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.