Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.79 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,792 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

