Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,588,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $187.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

