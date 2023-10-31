Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 3,352 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 657.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 153.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Up 1.2 %

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI opened at $481.99 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $444.87 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSCI. Argus began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $566.73.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

