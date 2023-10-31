Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 4,050 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.93.

NYSE:APD opened at $280.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.63 and its 200 day moving average is $288.27. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.82 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

