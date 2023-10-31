Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 926 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% in the first quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 42.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock opened at $162.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.97. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $690.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.46%.

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.82.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

