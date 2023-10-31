Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,869 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 34.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,297,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,214,000 after purchasing an additional 330,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 75,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 24.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,427,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,947,000 after purchasing an additional 281,953 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 196,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,333,000 after buying an additional 48,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:D opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $70.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.