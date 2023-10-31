Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in Snowflake by 27.6% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $144.14 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.27 and a fifty-two week high of $193.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.19 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. BNP Paribas raised Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $1,403,028.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,259,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $2,284,549.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,791,630.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total transaction of $1,403,028.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,259,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,498 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,257 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.