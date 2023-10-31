Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 544 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $106.03 on Tuesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.26 and a 52-week high of $118.79. The company has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.24 and a 200-day moving average of $111.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.58.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

