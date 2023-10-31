SunCoke Energy (SXC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect SunCoke Energy to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.60 million. On average, analysts expect SunCoke Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SXC opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.61. SunCoke Energy has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $802.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Insider Activity at SunCoke Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

In related news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 16,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $153,242.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,793.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 574.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 1,615.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. B. Riley cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SXC

About SunCoke Energy

(Get Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.