Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.53 and last traded at $9.31. Approximately 574,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,394,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOVA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,192,000 after acquiring an additional 261,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,537,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,596,000 after purchasing an additional 114,448 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 9.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,154,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,686,000 after purchasing an additional 538,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 15.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,744,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,563,000 after purchasing an additional 503,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,397,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,072,000 after buying an additional 204,757 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.