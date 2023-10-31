Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Sysco by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $65.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $87.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.42.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

