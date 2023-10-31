Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by GEM Asset Management LLC

GEM Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,761 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises 26.8% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. GEM Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Sysco worth $34,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 93,506.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,078,000 after purchasing an additional 132,850,890 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,382,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,919,000 after acquiring an additional 346,458 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,261,000 after acquiring an additional 100,884 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,660,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,574,000 after acquiring an additional 57,317 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.44. The company had a trading volume of 967,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,576. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.42. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

