Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.00 billion-$80.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.70 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.27.

SYY opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.37 and its 200-day moving average is $71.42. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $87.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 57.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 22.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $841,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 953,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,734,000 after acquiring an additional 72,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

