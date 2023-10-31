Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.20-4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31. Sysco also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $4.20-$4.40 EPS.

Sysco Stock Up 0.5 %

SYY traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,293. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $87.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.64%.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $841,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Sysco by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 953,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,734,000 after purchasing an additional 72,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

