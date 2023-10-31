Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TRHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. William Blair lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $281.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.56. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $90.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,912,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $4,947,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 258.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 626,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 452,154 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at $3,532,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 255.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 225,097 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise Risk Score, a medication risk stratification technology for identification of patients in need of clinical intervention.

