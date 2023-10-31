Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Holdings Cut by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGPFree Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP opened at $83.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.85. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $64.85 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGPGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 4.75%. Analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

In related news, EVP G Clark White sold 2,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $218,323.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $300,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP G Clark White sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $218,323.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,426 shares of company stock worth $1,040,804 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.09.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

