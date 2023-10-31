Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Raised by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,928 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,835 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $19,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Target by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,191 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Target by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.35.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $108.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.60.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Target’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 60.44%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

