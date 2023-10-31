TD Securities Boosts New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target to $1.05

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $1.00 to $1.05 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a reduce rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NGD. TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded New Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. CSFB reduced their target price on New Gold from $1.20 to $1.15 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.55.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. New Gold has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.53 million, a P/E ratio of -17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.24.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. HC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 209,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 369,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

