Team (NYSE:TISI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Team Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $8.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 million, a PE ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.92. Team has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $11.25.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $239.49 million for the quarter. Team had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 123.81%.
Institutional Trading of Team
About Team
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
