Team (NYSE:TISI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $8.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 million, a PE ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.92. Team has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $239.49 million for the quarter. Team had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 123.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Team by 672.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 397,535 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of Team in the 1st quarter worth approximately $957,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Team by 41.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 118,049 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Team by 145.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 109,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Team in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

