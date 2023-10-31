Tectonic Financial, Inc. (TECTP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on November 15th

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd.

Tectonic Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years.

Tectonic Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

TECTP opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. Tectonic Financial has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

Tectonic Financial Company Profile

Tectonic Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking and financial products and services to high net worth individuals, small businesses, and institutions in the United States. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, such as demand deposits, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial and real estate loans, dental loans, commercial real estate, construction loans, and consumer installment loans; and wealth management and trust services.

