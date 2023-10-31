Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare updated its Q4 guidance to $1.12-1.74 EPS.
THC opened at $53.22 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.46. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.15.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
