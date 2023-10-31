Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.70-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion. Tennant also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.70-6.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TNC traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.98. 32,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,985. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.80. Tennant has a 12 month low of $57.39 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.70. Tennant had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tennant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

In other Tennant news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $130,504.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,907.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $130,504.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,907.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $385,534.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,713.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,688 shares of company stock worth $1,139,863. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Tennant by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tennant by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,380,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tennant by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tennant by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tennant by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

