Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 99.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 174,491 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $197.36 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.90 and a 200 day moving average of $232.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $627.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,565 shares of company stock worth $9,080,845 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

