TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Gap Down to $5.58

Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.58, but opened at $5.12. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 863,827 shares traded.

TTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TETRA Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $618.00 million, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 2.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $175.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.90 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 22.94%. Analysts expect that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

