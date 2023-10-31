Texas Roadhouse’s (TXRH) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $131.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.35.

TXRH stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $118.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.27.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.69%.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total transaction of $217,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,564. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60,364 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

