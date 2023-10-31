Textron (NYSE:TXT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. Textron has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.34.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textron will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.72%.

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Textron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Textron by 52.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

