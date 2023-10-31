The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 94.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Clorox were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,463,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,427,000 after buying an additional 195,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,349,000 after buying an additional 100,920 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,583,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,878,000 after buying an additional 124,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Clorox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.82. The stock had a trading volume of 268,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,631. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.94, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $114.91 and a 1-year high of $178.21.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 403.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Read More

