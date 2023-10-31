The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,084 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after buying an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,981,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,854,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,707,497.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 381,956 shares of company stock valued at $22,444,030. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

