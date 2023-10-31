The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 229,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,128 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $13,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
NYSE:KO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,557,559. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.98. The company has a market capitalization of $243.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total value of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 381,956 shares of company stock worth $22,444,030. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
