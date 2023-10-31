The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NAPA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.27. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $17.92.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $100.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.61 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Deirdre Mahlan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $49,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 811,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,897,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 57,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,480,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,503,000 after acquiring an additional 194,490 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

