The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 84.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,574,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721,948 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 2.7% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.44% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $309,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.56. The stock had a trading volume of 413,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.64 and a 52 week high of $283.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.66.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 94.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

