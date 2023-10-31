The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Short Interest Update

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the September 30th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.53. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Bancorp by 467.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Bancorp by 8,137.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 23,523.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First Bancorp by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 40.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

