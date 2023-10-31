The Hackett Group (HCKT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. The Hackett Group has set its Q3 2023 guidance at $0.38-$0.41 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $75.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. On average, analysts expect The Hackett Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HCKT opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $24.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 177.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HCKT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hackett Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on The Hackett Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

