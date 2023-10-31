The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. The Hain Celestial Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Hain Celestial Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

HAIN opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven R. Golliher purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $304,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,543.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

