The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,402 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.4% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 75,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the second quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $1,223,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $457,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173,327. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.98. The company has a market capitalization of $351.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 7,871 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $1,203,082.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,197.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,046 shares of company stock worth $11,941,076. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.84.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

