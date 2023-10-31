The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $17,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,255,530,000 after purchasing an additional 371,725,263 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $840,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $802,968,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 33.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,789,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,144 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE PGR traded up $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.10. 258,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,905. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.56.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Progressive

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.68%.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,892,178.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,091 shares of company stock valued at $10,240,432 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Progressive from $128.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

