The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) PT Lowered to $12.00

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research lowered The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Shyft Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.50.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group Price Performance

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

SHYF stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $356.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The Shyft Group has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $34.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Dinkins bought 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,266.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,826.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth $14,965,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 2,157.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after buying an additional 545,629 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,062,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,270,000 after buying an additional 356,411 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in The Shyft Group by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,722,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.